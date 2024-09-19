Samsung Galaxy M55s Launch Date Confirmed: Key Features, Specifications & More

The Samsung Galaxy M55s is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,000nits peak brightness. The smartphone's thickness is 7.8mm, which is the same as the Galaxy M55.

The Galaxy M55s camera system includes a 50-megapixel rear camera with optical image stabilization (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The phone also features a 50-megapixel selfie camera.

Samsung Galaxy M55s supports both Samsung's 'Nightography' low light camera features and 'No Shake Cam' mode. According to the company, the Galaxy M55s will be able to capture images and video simultaneously using the front and rear cameras.

