Swiggy Inks Deal With Times Internet To Buy Restaurant Reservation App Dineout

Food and grocery delivery giant Swiggy has entered into a definitive agreement with Times Internet to acquire Dineout, in an all-equity deal that values the dining out platform at around $200 million.

Dineout, which was founded in 2012 and bought by Times Internet in 2014, will continue to operate as an independent app, Swiggy confirmed.

The startup offers dining out table reservations and has a network of over 50,000 restaurant partners in India. Its four founders, Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor, will join Swiggy following the acquisition.