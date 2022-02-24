Drone Deliveries, Possible $800 Million IPO: What's Next for Swiggy

Online food delivery startup Swiggy is preparing to raise at least $800 million (roughly Rs 6,000 crore) in an initial public offering (IPO) early next year, Nikkei reported on Tuesday, 22 February, citing three people familiar with the matter.

This comes even as its main rival Zomato Ltd saw its shares tank after a stellar market debut last year, due to lukewarm order value growth in the third quarter.

Swiggy is also inviting bids from drone service providers for drone delivery of groceries and other essential items for an initial period of six months, according to the company's LinkedIn post.

Here’s a look at what the delivery company has in the works.