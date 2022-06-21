Sony PlayStation 5 Restock in India Today: How To Pre-Order PS5, Check Details

The Sony PlayStation 5 is officially getting restocked in India on Tuesday, 21 June 2022. The latest gaming console from Sony was formally opened up for pre-orders at 12 pm IST. People who are interested to purchase the Sony PlayStation 5 are requested to pre-order as soon as possible. The console is up for pre-orders on several popular websites.

The retailers that are allowing customers to pre-order the Sony PlayStation 5 include Amazon, Flipkart, Croma, Games The Shop, Sony Center, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. A customer can go to either of these retailers and book the latest gaming console manufactured by the Japanese tech giant.