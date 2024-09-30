Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Price, and More

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE (Fan Edition) has been launched in India by the company. It comes in Blue, Graphite, and Mint colors. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by Exgnus 2400e SoC and has 8GB of RAM. The phone also has a 10-megapixel front-facing camera and IP68 ratings for water resistance.

The Galaxy S24 FE is now available for pre-booking on the Samsung.com website and at leading retail stores. It will be available for sale from 3 October 2024. The price of the Galaxy S24 FE 8GB+128GB variant is Rs. 59,999 and the price of the Galaxy S24 FE 8GB+256GB variant is Rs 65,999. The price difference between the two variants is due to the storage capacity of the variant.

