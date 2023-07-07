Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on 26 July: Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Teased and More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 is all set to take place on 26 July 2023. During the event, several products are expected to be launched including foldable smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest tablet series Galaxy Tab S9, and many more.

Reportedly, accessories like Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones will also be unveiled at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This year's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea.