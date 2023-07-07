Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on 26 July: Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Teased and More

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event Confirmed for 26 July. Check Details Here.
(Photo: IANS)
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 is all set to take place on 26 July 2023. During the event, several products are expected to be launched including foldable smartphones like Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Flip 5, the newest tablet series Galaxy Tab S9, and many more.
Reportedly, accessories like Galaxy Watch 6 series and Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones will also be unveiled at the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event. This year's Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on Wednesday, 26 July 2023.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place in Seoul, South Korea.
The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will start at 4:30pm IST.
The live streaming of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event 2023 will be available on the official YouTube channel of the company.
As per reports, following products may be launched at the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023.
Galaxy Z Flip 5
Galaxy Fold 5
Galaxy Tab S9 series
Galaxy Watch 6
Galaxy Watch 6 Classic
Galaxy Buds 3 TWS earphones
