Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Date 26 July: Features & Specs

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023 in Seoul.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 to be launched on 26 July. Check details here.

(Photo: iStock)

The tech giant Samsung is all set to launch the most awaited foldable smartphones – Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 on 26 July 2023 at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event 2023. The event will be held in Seoul, South Korea. Besides, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 and Galaxy Watch 6 series is also expected to be unveiled during the upcoming South Korean Galaxy Unpacked Event.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 will hit the markets as the successors of  Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 and might give a tough competitions to several other foldable handsets like Motorola Razr 40,  Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Tecno Phantom V Fold, and others. According to several online tips, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphones may go for sale in India from 14 August. However, the official confirmation is still awaited.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Expected Features and Specifications

The exact features and specs of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 are not known yet. However, some online leaks suggest following features and specifications.

  • A 7.6-inch full-HD (1,812, 2,176 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main display.

  • A 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED cover screen.

  • The foldable handset may sport thin bezels on the sides and a thick chin at the bottom.

  • The rear sight might flaunt a slightly raised camera module housed with three camera units.

  • Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • Runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

  • Available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

  •  A 4,400mAh battery.

  •  USB Type-C charging port.

  • Color variants may be Black, Blue, and Cream.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected Features and Specifications

  • A 6.7-inch full-HD (1,080, 2,640 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED primary panel.

  • A 3.4-inch outer display.

  • Powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

  • Runs on Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1 out-of-the-box.

  • Available in 256GB and 512GB storage variants.

  • The users may access Google Messages, YouTube, and Google Maps once the device is folded.

  • The camera module may be housed with two camera units.

  • A  3,700mAh battery.

  • USB Type-C charging port.

  • Color variants may be Cream, Graphite, Lavender, and Water Green.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5: Expected Price

The expected price of Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 is Rs 1,72,400 for 256GB variant while as for 512GB variant it is Rs 1,85,100. Similarly, the expected price of Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 is Rs 1,08,900 (256GB) and Rs 1,21,600 (512GB).

