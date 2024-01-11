Fire-Boltt Dream ‘Wristphone’ Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

Fire-Boltt Dream 'Wristphone' is launched in India recently.
(Photo Courtesy: FoneArena.com)
Fire-Boltt officially announced the launch of the Fire-Boltt Dream, a 'wristphone' recently. It operates on Android and provides support for 4G LTE connectivity. The Fire-Boltt Dream is claimed to support almost all functions provided by a regular smartphone. You can make and receive calls on the 'wristphone' that is launched in India. The Fire-Boltt Dream device also offers access to different OTT platforms. Interested buyers are requested to go through all the latest details about the new device.
The Fire-Boltt Dream 'wristphone' provides access to several apps via the Google Play store. It is equipped with different health and fitness tracking features. The device is claimed to offer up to four hours of battery life with heavy usage. The price and specifications of the Fire-Boltt Dream device in India are stated here for interested buyers in the country.
Let's take a look at the price, specifications, design, and latest details of the Fire-Boltt Dream 'wristphone' here. Read till the end to know all the features of the device that made its debut in India recently.
The Fire-Boltt Dream is available in twelve strap colour options and the price in India begins at Rs 5,999. The colour options include Aqua Surge, Cherry Hug, Coral Breeze, Forest Fringe, Fusion Flicker and Shadow Glide.
The brand-new wristphone is provided for purchase through the Fire-Boltt website, Flipkart and offline retail stores across India for interested buyers.
The connectivity options on the wristphone have 4G LTE (via a nano SIM), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS support. The Fire-Boltt Dream is pre-installed with the Google Play store which offers access to apps like Gmail, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zomato, Spotify, Myntra, and Bumble. The device also supports games like Subway Surfers, Temple Run, and Candy Crush.
It offers access to OTT platforms like JioCinema, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video. You can also track your heart rate, SpO2 and calories via the Fire-Boltt Dream
