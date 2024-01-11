Fire-Boltt Dream ‘Wristphone’ Launched in India: Price, Specs, and Availability

Fire-Boltt officially announced the launch of the Fire-Boltt Dream, a 'wristphone' recently. It operates on Android and provides support for 4G LTE connectivity. The Fire-Boltt Dream is claimed to support almost all functions provided by a regular smartphone. You can make and receive calls on the 'wristphone' that is launched in India. The Fire-Boltt Dream device also offers access to different OTT platforms. Interested buyers are requested to go through all the latest details about the new device.

The Fire-Boltt Dream 'wristphone' provides access to several apps via the Google Play store. It is equipped with different health and fitness tracking features. The device is claimed to offer up to four hours of battery life with heavy usage. The price and specifications of the Fire-Boltt Dream device in India are stated here for interested buyers in the country.