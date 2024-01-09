Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 Laptops Refreshed; Know Updated Specs

Acer has refreshed a few Swift series laptops before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which will be conducted from 9 January to 12 January in Las Vegas. The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 models have been updated with Intel Core Ultra processors. It is important to note that the chipsets were introduced in December 2023. They are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are likely to offer increased support for inbuilt AI-backed features.

The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 devices will also be equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key. It is important to note that these laptops will be offered for purchase in different regions across the globe over the next few months. Buyers should stay alert to know the updates.