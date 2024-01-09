Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 Laptops Refreshed; Know Updated Specs

Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, Swift Go 16 laptops to be launched in the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024
(Photo Courtesy: MySmartPrice)
Acer has refreshed a few Swift series laptops before the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, which will be conducted from 9 January to 12 January in Las Vegas. The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 models have been updated with Intel Core Ultra processors. It is important to note that the chipsets were introduced in December 2023. They are equipped with Intel AI Boost Neural Processing Units (NPUs), which are likely to offer increased support for inbuilt AI-backed features.
The Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16 devices will also be equipped with a dedicated Microsoft Copilot key. It is important to note that these laptops will be offered for purchase in different regions across the globe over the next few months. Buyers should stay alert to know the updates.
One should note that the launch of the devices in India has not been confirmed yet. Read till the end to know the prices, availability, and specifications of the Acer Swift X 14, Swift Go 14, and Swift Go 16.
The company has officially announced that the Acer Swift X 14 price will begin at $1,399.99 in the US, which is roughly Rs 1,16,300 in India. The price of the Swift Go 14 will start at $749.99, approximately Rs 62,300 and the range of the Swift Go 16 will begin at $799.99, roughly Rs 66,500.
It will be available for purchase in March in North American markets. One should note the details if they are interested in buying the devices.
The Acer Swift X 14 sports a 14.5-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Acer Swift Go 14 and Swift Go 16 flaunt a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880 x 1,800 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 16-inch 3.2K (3,200 x 2,000 pixels) touchscreen OLED with a 120Hz refresh rate, respectively.
The displays are available with a peak brightness level of 500 nits and VESA Display HDR TrueBlack 500 certification.
The officials claim that the Acer Swift X 14 and Swift Go 14 have a battery life of up to 12.5 hours. The Swift Go 16 provides a battery life of up to 10.5 hours.
