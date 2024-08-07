Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Expected Launch Date, Features, and Specifications

The Galaxy S24 FE is expected to be powered by Exgnus 2400 SoC with 8GB of RAM. It is unclear if this processor will be available in all markets. The smartphone could also come with 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage.

There have been a number of renders that have suggested the design of Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. According to the renders, the Galaxy S24 FE could have a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The camera could be placed at the back, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Galaxy S24 FE could also launch in five different colourways - black, grey, light blue, light green, and yellow.

The Galaxy S24 FE could have a 4,500mAh battery. The phone's launch date is not known. However, it is speculated that the Galaxy S24 FE may be launched in October. If this is true, then it will continue the trend of its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE, which was launched in the same month last year.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).