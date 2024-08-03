OnePlus Open Apex Edition Launch on 7 August: Expected Features & Specifications

advertisement
The new variant of the popular OnePlus Open smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India and globally on 7 August 2024. The forthcoming OnePlus Open Apex Edition will bring with it a number of upgrades, including a new colorway and improved RAM and storage. According to official teasers, the new OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be available in a Crimson Shadow color variant, which is inspired by the company's signature red 'Never Settle' color.
The upcoming Crimson variant will join the existing colourways of the OnePlus Open, which are Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition will hit the markets as a modified version of the already available foldable smartphone. If reports are to be believed, the company will launch OnePlus Open 2 in the second quarter of 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same.
OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be launched in India on 7 August 2024.
The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is expected to retain most of the internals of the standard OnePlus Open, including a 7.82-inch 2K Flexi-fluid LTPO 3.0 AMOLED primary display with a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate and up to 2,800 nits of peak brightness. However, reports suggest that the variant could come with more RAM and in-built storage, making it a more powerful option for users.
It may be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which is paired with an Adreno 740 GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. The Open runs on OxygenOS 13.2 based on Android 13, and supports 67W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C. The handset is backed by a dual-cell 4,800mAh battery that provides up to 67W SuperVOOC charging via USB Type-C.
The launch of the new variant OnePlus Open Apex is a testament to the ongoing efforts of the company to expand its product portfolio and meet the ever-evolving demands of consumers. The new edition is expected to be well received by users looking for an affordable and powerful option.
