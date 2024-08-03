OnePlus Open Apex Edition Launch on 7 August: Expected Features & Specifications

The new variant of the popular OnePlus Open smartphone is confirmed to be launched in India and globally on 7 August 2024. The forthcoming OnePlus Open Apex Edition will bring with it a number of upgrades, including a new colorway and improved RAM and storage. According to official teasers, the new OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be available in a Crimson Shadow color variant, which is inspired by the company's signature red 'Never Settle' color.

The upcoming Crimson variant will join the existing colourways of the OnePlus Open, which are Emerald Dusk and Voyager Black. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition will hit the markets as a modified version of the already available foldable smartphone. If reports are to be believed, the company will launch OnePlus Open 2 in the second quarter of 2025 with Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.​ However, there is no official confirmation yet regarding the same.