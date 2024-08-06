Apple iPhone 16 Series: Expected Launch, Features, Specifications, and More

There have been a number of leaks and rumors speculating that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature a 6.9-inch large screen with improved peak brightness. The A18 Pro chip is expected to be used by the company to power the Pro Max, along with an improved on-device AI task performance.

According to the reports, the iPhone 16 Pro Max might also feature a vertical camera layout that would support spatial video. There have also been speculations about thinner display borders, which are expected to be reduced from 1.55 mm to 1.15 mm. The A18 Pro chip is expected to have more CPU power and improved on-device AI task performance. The chip is manufactured by TSMC on their 2nd-generation 3nm process.

The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro Max are reported to be powered by the A18 Pro chip. There have been reports that Apple might use the same A18 Pro chip in the non-Pro models, but there is also rumour that the A17 Pro chip could be used instead. The backend code suggests that Apple will use the 'A18 chipset' in this year's non-Pro models, possibly as a slightly cut-down version of the A18 Pro. There is no official confirmation from Apple as to the same.

