Vivo TWS 3e Launching on 7 August: Features, Specifications, Design, and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to be launch Vivo TWS 3e in India on Wednesday, 7 August 2024 . The upcoming new wireless audio device features a lot of professional-grade features, including ANC, dual device connectivity, IP54 rating, and more. Once launched, the earphones will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart.

Ahead of the official launch, the company has revealed the price of Vivo TWS 3e. On one of the promotional banners, the price is mentioned as Rs 1,X99, therefore it is anticipated that the Vivo TWS 3e earphones will be sold anywhere between Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,999.

According to the official teasers, the Vivo TWS 3e will flaunt an in-ear design with rounded stems and silicon ear tips. The earphones may be a available in Bright White and Dark Indigo color variants. Let's take a look at the details below.