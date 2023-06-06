Samsung Galaxy F54 5G Launch Date in India Today 6 June: Live Streaming Details

Samsung India will launch the most awaited Galaxy F54 5G, in India today on Tuesday, 6 June 2023 at 3 pm. Interested customers can pre-reserve the bookings on the e-commerce platform Flipkart and the company's official website by paying an amount of Rs 999.

As of now, Samsung has not revealed majority of the features and specifications of the Galaxy F54 5G. However, according to the company's promotional page, we can get a slight idea about the design of the handset and some basic features.

The expected price of Samsung Galaxy F54 5G in India is Rs 30,000. However, there is no official confirmation yet.