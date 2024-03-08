Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 Launch on 11 March: Features, Specifications & Price

Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 Launch Date in India. Features, Specifications, Price, and More.
(Photo: samsung.com)
Tech giant Samsung is all set to launch its most anticipated mid-range smartphones Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 in India on Monday, 11 March 2024. Both these handsets will arrive in the country with some amazing flagship features like a premium design, powerful performance, IP67 rating, premium protection glass, and more.
According to the teaser images released by the company, it is confirmed that both these budget friendly smartphones will be powered by a strong processor. If online leaks and tips are to be believed, both Samsung Galaxy A55 and Galaxy A35 will be powered by Exynos 1480 SoC. Let us check out the launch date, features, specifications, price, and other important details about the forthcoming Samsung Galaxy A55 and A35 in India.
Samsung Galaxy A55 will be launched in India on 11 March 2024.
Samsung Galaxy A35 will be launched in India on 11 March 2024.
The expected price of Samsung Galaxy A55 in India is Rs 43,100 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while as the price of 8GB + 256GB variant may be up to Rs 47,700.
The expected price of Samsung Galaxy A35 in India is Rs 34,100 for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant while as the price of 8GB + 256GB variant may be up to Rs 40,100.
A 6.5-inch 1080p display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000-nit brightness.
Powered by Exynos 1480 octa-core processor.
Available in two variants including 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB.
Triple camera system including 50MP main camera with OIS, 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro camera. 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
Android 14 with Samsung One UI 6.1.
IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.
Navy blue, ice blue, white, and purple color options.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, NFC, and more.
Fingerprint sensor for extra privacy.
A 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Exynos 1380 processor, paired with Mali-G68 GPU.
Runs Android 14-based One UI 6.
Triple camera system, including 50MP primary camera with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 5MP macro sensor. 13 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
5000mAh battery with 25W fast charging.
IP67 rating for water and dust resistance.
Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.3, WiFi 6, NFC, and more.
Fingerprint sensor for extra privacy.
