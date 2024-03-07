Vivo V30 & Vivo V30 Pro Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

Vivo V30 & Vivo V30 Pro launched in India. Check details here.
(Photo: vivo.com/in)
Tech giant Vivo has finally launched its most anticipated V-series smartphones in India today on Thursday, 7 March 2024. Two handsets including Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro were revealed at the launch event. As revealed by the company, the Vivo V30 smartphone will be slimmest phone of 2024, and will flaunt some amazing key features and specifications like Funtouch OS 14, Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3 processor, 12 GB + 256 GB storage, studio quality aura light, and more.
The recently launched Vivo V30 series will be available in four color variants, including black, green, white, and aqua. Let us check out the confirmed features, specifications, price, sale date, and other details of Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro in India below.
Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro was launched in India today on Thursday, 7 March 2024.
The starting price of Vivo V30 is Rs 33,999 in India while as the price of Vivo V30 Pro in the country is Rs 41,999.
Here is the list of confirmed features and specifications of recently launched Vivo V30 in India.
Slim and sleek design, weighing up to 186g, and measuring 164.36 × 75.1 × 7.45 mm.
6.78 inches display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz, 120 Hz, resolution of 2800 × 1260, and 2800 nits brightness.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon® 7 Gen 3.
Android 14 version.
Funtouch OS 14 operating system.
IP54 certified for dust and splash resistance.
Available in black, green, white, and aqua colors.
12 GB + 256 GB storage with LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 ROM.
5000 mAh (TYP) Li-ion battery with 80W fast charging capacity.
Network connectivity options include 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G FDD-LTE, 4G TD-LTE, 5G, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, OTG, GPS, FM, and NFC.
Dual rear camera system including 50 MP main camera with OIS and 50 MP Ultra Wide-Angle Camera. 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Check out the confirmed features and specifications of recently launched Vivo V30 Pro in India.
Slim and sleek design.
A 6.78 inches AMOLED display with a 1260p resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Dimensity 8200 chip.
Triple camera system including 50MP primary shooter, 50MP ultrawide camera, and 2 MP telephoto optic camera. 50 MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
12GB of RAM paired with up to 512GB of blazing-fast UFS 3.1 storage.
Network connectivity options include 2G GSM, 3G WCDMA, 4G FDD-LTE, 4G TD-LTE, 5G, and Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, OTG, GPS, FM, and NFC.
Android 14 version.
IP54 certified for dust and splash resistance.
Funtouch OS 14 operating system.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)