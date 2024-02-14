Google Pixel 8a Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and Other Details

Google Pixel 8a Launch Date, Time, Features, Specs, and Other Details.
(Photo: androidpolice.com)
Google Pixel 8a is all set to be launched in India this year. Although the exact launch date and time has not been revealed by the company yet, there are speculations that the smartphone may arrive in the country in May 2024. Besides, Google Pixel 8a, the other handsets that are anticipated to be launched soon are Google Pixel Fold 2, and Google Pixel 9 Series including Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro.
Ahead of the official launch of Google Pixel 8a, several online leaks about its features and specifications are doing round on the internet. Some of these include a larger battery of almost 4,942 mAh capacity, meaning the smartphone possesses can last for hours without charging. Google Pixel 8a will be launched as a successor to the already available Google Pixel 7a.
Let us check out the Google Pixel 8a launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other details below.
The exact launch date of Google Pixel 8a is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, it is likely that the smartphone will arrive in May 2024.
Based on the online leaks, following are the expected features and specifications of the upcoming smartphone Google Pixel 8a.
Flaunts sleek and compact design, measuring 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9mm.
A 6.1-inch display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Google's Tensor G3 chipset.
Dual rear camera set up.
4,821mAh battery with 27W fast charging capacity.
8 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
The price details of Google Pixel 8a are not known yet. Check this space regularly for the latest updates on Google Pixel 8a launch.
