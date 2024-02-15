Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Nothing Phone (2a) is all set to be launched globally on 5 March 2024. Ahead of the official launch, several features and specifications of this mid-range budget friendly smartphone has been tipped online. According to tipsters, Nothing Phone (2a) may flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, which is already found in Redmi Note 13 Plus.

Nothing Phone (2a) is not a flagship phone, and will arrive as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2. The handset may be available in two color variants of Black and White with two configurations including 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Let us check out the Nothing Phone (2a) launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other important details.