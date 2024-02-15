Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Nothing Phone 2a launch date in India: Check features, specifications, price, and other details.
(Photo Courtesy: Nothing)
Nothing Phone (2a) is all set to be launched globally on 5 March 2024. Ahead of the official launch, several features and specifications of this mid-range budget friendly smartphone has been tipped online. According to tipsters, Nothing Phone (2a) may flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, which is already found in Redmi Note 13 Plus.
Nothing Phone (2a) is not a flagship phone, and will arrive as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2. The handset may be available in two color variants of Black and White with two configurations including 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Let us check out the Nothing Phone (2a) launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other important details.
Nothing Phone (2a) will be officially launched in India on 5 March 2024.
As per online leaks, it is expected that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be sold in India at a price of Rs 30,000. The exact price is yet to be revealed by the company.
Here is the list of expected features and specifications of Nothing Phone (2a).
A 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.
For optics, the handset may have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary sensor. Also, there will be a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
The smartphone may run on a Nothing OS 2.5, based on based on the Android 14 operating system.
Black and White colors options.
The storage options may include: 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)