Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Nothing Phone (2a) will be launched in India on 5 March 2024. Check details here.
Nothing Phone 2a launch date in India: Check features, specifications, price, and other details.

(Photo Courtesy: Nothing)

Nothing Phone (2a) is all set to be launched globally on 5 March 2024. Ahead of the official launch, several features and specifications of this mid-range budget friendly smartphone has been tipped online. According to tipsters, Nothing Phone (2a) may flaunt a 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC, which is already found in Redmi Note 13 Plus.

Nothing Phone (2a) is not a flagship phone, and will arrive as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2. The handset may be available in two color variants of Black and White with two configurations including 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB. Let us check out the Nothing Phone (2a) launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other important details.

Nothing Phone (2a) Launch Date in India

Nothing Phone (2a) will be officially launched in India on 5 March 2024.

Nothing Phone (2a): Price in India

As per online leaks, it is expected that the Nothing Phone (2a) will be sold in India at a price of Rs 30,000. The exact price is yet to be revealed by the company.

Nothing Phone (2a): Features and Specifications (Expected)

Here is the list of expected features and specifications of Nothing Phone (2a).

  • A 6.7-inch Full HD+ OLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate.

  • Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC.

  • For optics, the handset may have a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP primary sensor and a 50MP secondary sensor. Also, there will be a 32MP front camera for selfies and video calling.

  • The smartphone may run on a Nothing OS 2.5, based on based on the Android 14 operating system.

  • Black and White colors options.

  • The storage options may include:  8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB.

Published: 15 Feb 2024,03:08 PM IST

