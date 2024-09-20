Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Confirmed: Expected Features and Specifications

Redmi Note 14 series is finally confirmed to launch in China. The Chinese tech giant has officially announced the launch of the Redmi Note 14 lineup, which is expected to happen between 23 and 29 September 2024.
According to an official post shared by the company, the new smartphone series will succeed the Redmi Note 13 series and is teased to offer better fall and water resistance features. The lineup will comprise three variants, including Redmi Note 14, Redmi Note 14 Pro, and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. All three models are confirmed to get IP68-rated builds for dust and water resistance.
Currently, the Redmi Note 14 series phones are available for pre-reservation in China via the Xiaomi China website as well as through e-shopping websites like JD Mall and TMall. Let us read more details below.
Redmi Note 14 Series Launch Date
Redmi Note 14 Series will be launched between 23 and 29 September 2024. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company.
Redmi Note 14 Series: Expected Features and Specifications
According to some teasers released by the company, one of the Redmi Note 14 series handsets will feature a curved edge with a centered squircle rear camera module while the other will show the camera units protruding from the module.
The exact models have not yet been confirmed, but according to some speculations, a vanilla Redmi Note 14, a Note 14 Pro, and a Note 14 Pro Plus handset will be launched in the new series.
Engravings on the Redmi Note 14 phones recommend that the handsets will be equipped with 50-megapixel OIS-supported cameras. One of the smartphones in the upcoming series is also teased to get AI-backed camera features.
According to some online leaks, the Redmi Note 14 Pro may be powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC. It may also flaunt a 1.5K display and a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
