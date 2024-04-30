Redmi Note 13 Pro+ World Champions Edition Launch Today; Live Streaming Details

Tech giant Xiaomi is all set to launch Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G World Champions Edition in India today on Tuesday, 30 April 2024. The handset will be launched in association with the Argentine Football Association (AFA). According to reports, the forthcoming Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G AFA variant will be unveiled in an exclusive box and accessories with AFA branding.

According to the teaser images released by the company, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G World Champions Edition will arrive with a a striking blue colored back panel, flaunting distinctive golden accents, dual rear camera, and a. LED flash light. Although, the exact features and specifications of this handset are yet to be revealed by the company, some online leaks shared by tipsters may give us a slight insight about the details of this smartphone.