Apple 'Let Loose' Event 2024: Date, Time, Expected Launches & Announcements

Know everything about Apple 'Let Loose' Event 2024
(Image: Theverge.com)
Apple is ready to host its hardware event “Let Loose” next month. It is one of the first major launch events in 2024. The company has not yet announced the exact details about what Apple is unveiling and it is yet to be officially announced, but we expect the Cupertino firm to launch the new upgraded iPad Pro and iPad Air models along with a new Apple Pencil.
Apple dropped an invite for its virtual launch event on Tuesday, 23 April. The event is scheduled to take place at 7:30 pm IST on 7 May 2024.
The event poster was released with the tagline: “Let Loose”. It has a drawing of a hand holding an Apple Pencil suggesting that iPad will be the key focus of the event. Let's know more about the date, time, live streaming details and expected launch of the event.
Apple has officially announced a special event scheduled for Tuesday, 7 May at 7:30 pm IST
Apple's 'Let Loose' event will be live streamed on the company's official website and Apple TV app
An upgraded M3 chipset and a reposition of the front-facing camera to a horizontal orientation are anticipated by the customers.
Furthermore, there are rumors of the debut of a new Apple Pencil and a redesigned Magic Keyboard boasting an aluminum construction and an expanded trackpad.
The next generation iPad Pro models are expected to come with an M3 chip and feature OLED screens for the first time.
The event's invitation prominently features an Apple Pencil, hinting at a focus on iPad updates.
As per speculation suggests, iPad Pro will be receiving substantial enhancements since its last overhaul in 2021, which is believed to potentially include an OLED display with a slight size increase to 13 inches for the larger model.
Apple is expected to reveal the newest versions of its iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup and this event could be a pivotal moment for Apple's tablets, following a considerable gap without major updates.
Apple is all geared up to roll out innovative features and new designs that could transform the iPad experience.
The expected releases include updated 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro models, with advanced OLED displays, akin to those used in iPhones, offering deeper contrasts and brighter screens for users.
While specific pricing information has not been shared, buyers should be ready for possible increases compared to existing models.
The iPad Pro models are expected to come with powerful M3 chips, thinner enclosures, redesigned rear camera bumps, and possibly MagSafe wireless charging.
On the other hand the new new iPad Air models are rumored to feature the M2 chip and a landscape-oriented front camera, similar to the upcoming iPad Pro models.
In addition to the new iPads, Apple is expected to announce a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro, which will be featuring a larger trackpad, a partially aluminium enclosure, and other design changes.
