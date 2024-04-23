Oppo K12 Price: Launch Date, Features, Specifications, and Other Details

Oppo is all set to launch a new K series smartphone 'Oppo K12' in China. The handset will be unveiled on Wednesday, 24 April 2024. If online reports are to be believed, Oppo K12 will arrive in Chinese markets as a rebranded version of OnePlus Nord CE4.

Ahead of the official launch event, the company has revealed some of the key features and specifications of the upcoming Oppo K12, including Blue and Starry Night color options and 5500mAh battery. Oppo K12 will be launched as a successor to the already available Oppo K11. Let us check out the launch date, time, features, specifications, price, and other details of Oppo K12 below.