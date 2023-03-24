Redmi Note 12 4G Launch Date in India Revealed: Features, Specs, Color, and More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has recently confirmed the addition of a new smartphone Redmi Note 12 4G to the Redmi Note 12 series in India.

Xiaomi introduced the Redmi Note 12 series in the country in January. The series consisted of three variants including Redmi Note 12 (5G), Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus.

The upcoming Redmi Note 12 4G is likely to arrive in India on 30 March 2023. The handset is expected to be powered by Snapdragon 685 SoC.

Let us read about the Redmi Note 12 4G launch date in India, key features, specs, design, color, and other important details.