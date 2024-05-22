Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launch Date in India.
(Photo: vivo.com/in)
Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India soon. The foldable handset was revealed in China in March, and is now arriving in India. The smartphone is likely to compete with existing foldable phones in the country due to its amazing key features and specifications. Although, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India, it is anticipated that the handset will make its debut on 6 June 2024.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro is expected to be one of the slimmest and lightest foldable smartphones in India with a thickness of 11.2 mm and weighing up to 236 grams. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The forthcoming Vivo X Fold3 Pro will be equipped with ZEISS telephoto camera for excellent photography without any blur. Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details about Vivo X Fold3 Pro below.
Vivo X Fold3 Pro is anticipated to be launched in India on 6 June 2024. The exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company.
The price of Vivo X Fold3 Pro has not been revealed by the company. However it is expected to be sold at a starting price of Rs 115,290.
Slimmest design with a thickness of 11.2 mm and weighing up to 236 grams.
Biggest and brightest display with 8.03-inch screen and a 4,500nits peak brightness.
ZEISS telephoto camera with 10x telephoto zoom lens.
TUV Rheinland-certified for 500,000 folds.
Available in Celestial Black colour.
Carbon Fiber ultra durable hinge.
A 5,700mAh battery with 100W wired and 50W wireless charging speed.
Powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.
Available with many AI features, including AI Note Assist, AI Transcript Assist, and AI Screen Translation.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)