Vivo X Fold3 Pro Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India soon. The foldable handset was revealed in China in March, and is now arriving in India. The smartphone is likely to compete with existing foldable phones in the country due to its amazing key features and specifications. Although, the company has not revealed the exact launch date of Vivo X Fold3 Pro in India, it is anticipated that the handset will make its debut on 6 June 2024.

Vivo X Fold3 Pro is expected to be one of the slimmest and lightest foldable smartphones in India with a thickness of 11.2 mm and weighing up to 236 grams. Once launched, the handset will be available for sale on the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The forthcoming Vivo X Fold3 Pro will be equipped with ZEISS telephoto camera for excellent photography without any blur. Let us read about the features, specs, price, and other details about Vivo X Fold3 Pro below.