iQOO Z9x Launch Date in India: Features, Specifications, Price and More Details

iQOO Z9x Launch Date in India.
(Photo: iqoo.com)
Tech giant iQOO is all set to launch a new smartphone iQOO Z9x 5G in India soon. The handset has already been launched in China and Malaysia. According to several online reports, iQOO Z9x 5G was spotted on an Indian website, and is anticipated to share several key features and specifications with the Vivo T3x, which was revealed in the country in mid April.
iQOO Z9x 5G is anticipated to be available in India in different storage variants, including 4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB. The starting price of this rebranded version of Vivo T3x 5G is expected to be above Rs 13,000. However, the official pricing details are still awaited. Let us check out the launch date, price, features, specifications, and other details of upcoming iQOO Z9x 5G below.
iQOO Z9x 5G has been spotted on an Indian website, which suggests that the handset will be launched in the country soon. However, the exact launch date is yet to be confirmed by the company.
iQOO Z9x 5G is expected to be a rebranded model of already available Vivo T3x. Therefore, the starting price may be above Rs 13,000.
Since iQOO Z9x 5G will be a rebranded version of Vivo T3x, following may be the features and specifications.
A 6.72-inch Full HD+ screen with 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 4nm.
Camera system includes 50MP rear camera, 2MP depth sensor, LED flash, 4K video recording (8GB RAM version only). 8MP front camera for selfies and video calling.
Side-mounted fingerprint sensor
Android 14 with FuntouchOS 14
6000mAh battery with 44W fast charging
4/128GB, 6/128GB, and 8/128GB storage variants.
IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.
Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD).
Connectivity options include 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, and USB Type-C.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)