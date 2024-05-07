Vivo X100 Ultra Launch Date: Features, Specifications, Price, and More

Vivo X100 Ultra Launch Date: Features, Specs, and Price.
(Photo: vivo.com)
Tech giant Vivo is all set to launch its new smartphone Vivo X100 Ultra in China on 13 May 2024. Two other handsets, including X100s and X100s Pro will be revealed during the launch event of Vivo X100 Series. The company has not released any information about the key features and specifications of Vivo X100 Ultra, online reports suggest that the handset will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
Currently, Vivo X100 Ultra is available for pre-reservations on the online stores of Vivo in China. The handset will be available in three color variants, including Space Gray, Titanium, and White Moonlight. The camera system will be Zeiss-branded. Let us read about other expected features and specs of the Vivo X100 Ultra smartphone in detail below.
Vivo X100 Ultra will be launched on 13 May 2024.
Vivo X100 Ultra will be launched at 7 pm local time (4:30pm IST).
The exact price of Vivo X100 is yet to be confirmed by the company. However, according to Indian tipster Abhishek Yadav, the handset may be sold at a starting price of CNY 6,699, which is approximately Rs 77,500.
Following is the list of features and specifications of upcoming Vivo X100.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.
A 6.78-inch 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED flat screen.
The handset will be available in three storage configurations, including 12GB + 256GB, 16GB + 512GB, and 16GB + 1TB.
The camera system includes a 1/1.4″ 200-megapixel Zeiss APO super telephoto camera, which is said to be the industry's largest telephoto lens; a 50MP 1″ LYT-900 main camera; and a metal frame, curved screen, VARIO APO SONNAR periscope lens developed in partnership with ZEISS, f/1.75 to f/2.67 aperture, 14 to 85mm focal length.
The smartphone may arrive in Titanium White and Black in 12GB+256GB, 16GB+512GB and 16GB+1TB models.
(Inputs from fonearena.com)
The Vivo X100 Ultra may go on sale from 28 May 2024.