Realme GT 7 Pro Launching on 7 November 2024: Check Features and Specifications

Realme has officially confirmed that its newest flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 7 Pro, will be launched in China on 4 November 2024. The company also confirmed that the device will make its way to India sometime in November, boasting the title of being the first phone in the country powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
Ahead of the official launch, key specifications of the GT 7 Pro have been revealed through China's TENAA certification, as reported by Gizmochina. The device is expected to feature a large 6.78-inch display, speculated to be a Samsung Eco² OLED Plus micro-curved panel with a resolution of 2780 x 1264 pixels. The display is also said to support an 8T LTPO circuit, enabling a variable refresh rate ranging from 1 to 120Hz, with a peak brightness of 6,000 nits. An ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is confirmed to be integrated underneath the display.
Powering the Realme GT 7 Pro will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with a variety of storage and RAM options: 128/256/512GB or 1TB of storage, and 8/12/16GB or 24GB of RAM. A massive 6,500mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging is expected to keep the device running.
The rear camera setup of the GT 7 Pro will reportedly house a triple sensor configuration, featuring two 50MP shooters and an 8MP sensor. Details about the camera's capabilities, including the 3x telephoto lens mentioned in the TENAA certification, remain under wraps until the official announcement. A 16MP front-facing camera is expected for selfies and video calls.
The GT 7 Pro is anticipated to run on Realme UI 6.0, based on Android 15. Additional features may include IP 68/69 certification for water resistance.
