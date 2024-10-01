ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Realme GT 7 Pro May Arrive in Early November: Tipped Features and Specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro is tipped to launch in early November. Check details here.

Saima Andrabi
Published
Tech News
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to be launched as a flagship smartphone soon. According to online leaks, the handset may arrive in early November. However, the company has not revealed any details yet regarding the launch date. According to a tipster, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to use glass and composite materials in its design.

The handset may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is yet to be launched and is expected to make its debut in October 2024. According to online tips, the new Realme GT 7 Pro may feature a 1.5K display with curved edges and a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. Let us read more details below.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Launched in India: Sale Date, Features, Price, and More

alsoRead-img
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date (Expected)

According to tipster Smart Pikachu, the Realme GT 7 Pro may be launched in early November. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Also Read

Oppo Reno12 Pro Manish Malhotra Limited Edition Launched in India: Details Here

alsoRead-img

Realme GT 7 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)

Based on several online leaks and rumors, the following may be features and specifications of Realme GT 7 Pro.

  • A 1.5K display with curved edges.

  • A 50MP triple-rear camera setup.

  • A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

  • A 6,000-milliwatt battery with 100W fast charging support.

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

Also Read

Xiaomi Mix Flip Launched in India: Features, Specifications, and Price

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Realme   Realme GT 7 Pro 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
×
×