Realme GT 7 Pro May Arrive in Early November: Tipped Features and Specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to be launched as a flagship smartphone soon. According to online leaks, the handset may arrive in early November. However, the company has not revealed any details yet regarding the launch date. According to a tipster, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to use glass and composite materials in its design.
The handset may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is yet to be launched and is expected to make its debut in October 2024. According to online tips, the new Realme GT 7 Pro may feature a 1.5K display with curved edges and a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. Let us read more details below.
Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date (Expected)
According to tipster Smart Pikachu, the Realme GT 7 Pro may be launched in early November. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Realme GT 7 Pro: Features and Specifications (Expected)
Based on several online leaks and rumors, the following may be features and specifications of Realme GT 7 Pro.
A 1.5K display with curved edges.
A 50MP triple-rear camera setup.
A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.
A 6,000-milliwatt battery with 100W fast charging support.
