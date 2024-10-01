Realme GT 7 Pro May Arrive in Early November: Tipped Features and Specifications

Realme GT 7 Pro is anticipated to be launched as a flagship smartphone soon. According to online leaks, the handset may arrive in early November. However, the company has not revealed any details yet regarding the launch date. According to a tipster, the upcoming Realme GT 7 Pro is likely to use glass and composite materials in its design.

The handset may be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. This processor is yet to be launched and is expected to make its debut in October 2024. According to online tips, the new Realme GT 7 Pro may feature a 1.5K display with curved edges and a 50MP triple-rear camera setup. Let us read more details below.