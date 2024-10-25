NoiseFit Diva 2 Launched for Women: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale

advertisement
Noise has launched a new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Diva 2, to expand its range of women-focused wearables. The latest smartwatch builds upon the success of the original NoiseFit Diva and offers a range of upgrades and enhancements.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 boasts a premium metal build and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The display boasts a resolution of 460×460 pixels, a brightness of 600 nits, and an always-on display function.
The smartwatch is equipped with the Noise Health Suite, which tracks a range of health metrics including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 also includes an Advanced Female Health Suite, which includes several features such as improved cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.
Additional features include a Productivity Suite with reminders and weather updates, Bluetooth v5.3 for calls, and a battery life of up to four days on a single charge.
The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and offers over 100 sports modes and 100 customizable watch faces.
The NoiseFit Diva 2 connects to the NoiseFit App, enabling users to set health goals, track progress, and join a health-focused community.
The smartwatch is available in five color variants: Rose Pink, Silver Blue, Classic Black, Rose Link, and Black Link.
The Rose Pink, Silver Blue, and Classic Black models cost Rs 4,499, while the Rose Link and Black Link models cost Rs 4,999.
A special pre-booking offer is available, allowing customers to reserve the smartwatch for Rs 499 and receive a Rs 1,000 coupon for launch day. The offer also includes additional perks worth Rs 2,300. Effectively, customers can purchase the NoiseFit Diva 2 for Rs 3,500 if they pre-book.
NoiseFit Diva 2 is currently available on gonoise.com and can be purchased on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Myntra starting 29 October 2024.
