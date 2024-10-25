NoiseFit Diva 2 Launched for Women: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019NoiseFit Diva 2 Launched for Women: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale

NoiseFit Diva 2 smartwatch launched with AMOLED display, advanced health tracking, and IP68 rating.

Noise has launched a new smartwatch, the NoiseFit Diva 2, to expand its range of women-focused wearables. The latest smartwatch builds upon the success of the original NoiseFit Diva and offers a range of upgrades and enhancements.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 boasts a premium metal build and a 1.43-inch AMOLED display. The display boasts a resolution of 460×460 pixels, a brightness of 600 nits, and an always-on display function.

The smartwatch is equipped with the Noise Health Suite, which tracks a range of health metrics including heart rate, SpO2 levels, sleep patterns, and stress levels.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 also includes an Advanced Female Health Suite, which includes several features such as improved cycle tracking, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.

Additional features include a Productivity Suite with reminders and weather updates, Bluetooth v5.3 for calls, and a battery life of up to four days on a single charge.

The smartwatch is IP68-rated for water and dust resistance and offers over 100 sports modes and 100 customizable watch faces.

The NoiseFit Diva 2 connects to the NoiseFit App, enabling users to set health goals, track progress, and join a health-focused community.

NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch Colors

The smartwatch is available in five color variants: Rose Pink, Silver Blue, Classic Black, Rose Link, and Black Link.

NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch Price

The Rose Pink, Silver Blue, and Classic Black models cost Rs 4,499, while the Rose Link and Black Link models cost Rs 4,999.

NoiseFit Diva 2 Smartwatch Pre-booking

A special pre-booking offer is available, allowing customers to reserve the smartwatch for Rs 499 and receive a Rs 1,000 coupon for launch day. The offer also includes additional perks worth Rs 2,300. Effectively, customers can purchase the NoiseFit Diva 2 for Rs 3,500 if they pre-book.

NoiseFit Diva 2 Sale and Availability

NoiseFit Diva 2 is currently available on gonoise.com and can be purchased on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Myntra starting 29 October 2024.

NoiseFit Diva 2: Key Features and Specifications 

  • 1.43″ AMOLED display, 460×460 resolution, and 600 nits brightness.

  • Premium metal build and a functional crown.

  • SpO2 levels, heart rate, sleep patterns, and stress levels monitoring.

  • Tracking of female cycles, advanced cycle analysis, phase-specific tips, and a detailed cycle calendar.

  • Reminders, weather alerts, voice assistant, music, and more

  • A battery life of up to 4 days.

  • NoiseFit App support

  • IP68 rating for water and dust resistance

  • 1-year warranty

  • 100+ customizable watch faces

  • 100 sports modes

  • Bluetooth v5.3; supports calling (dial pad, recent contacts)

(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).

(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)

