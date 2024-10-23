OPPO Reno 13 Pro May Launch Soon: Check Leaked Features and Specifications

Oppo is expected to launch its Reno13 series in the coming weeks, and details about the Pro variant have surfaced, hinting at a competitive mid-range device. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Reno13 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 2780×1264 resolution, offering a seamless viewing experience with uniform curvature across all edges.

In the photography department, the Reno13 Pro is rumored to feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, enhancing long-range photography capabilities. The device will also support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with advanced dust and water resistance.