Xiaomi 15 Series Launching on 29 October: Expected Features and Specifications

Xiaomi is set to launch its Xiaomi 15 series next week, according to a poster spotted on the Xiaomi Community app by XiaomiTime. The launch event will take place on 29 October at 7 pm local time in China, with the global launch expected to follow in the coming months.
The poster, featuring the tagline 'see every light,' suggests a focus on the camera capabilities of the new lineup. This aligns with previous leaks hinting at a Leica-tuned triple rear camera setup on the Xiaomi 15.
The Xiaomi 15 series is also expected to debut Xiaomi's HyperOS 2.0, based on Android 15. This new interface is anticipated to bring a range of AI-powered features.
While Xiaomi has not confirmed the exact specifications, previous leaks suggest the Xiaomi 15 will feature a 6.36-inch flat AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.
The camera setup is rumored to include a 50-megapixel primary OmniVision OV50H sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 50-megapixel 3.2x telephoto camera.
Other rumored specs include a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging, an IP68 rating, and up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage.
The Xiaomi 15 series will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, making it the first global smartphone to feature this chipset, according to Xiaomi SVP Adam Zeng.
