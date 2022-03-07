Realme C35 Launch in India: Launch Date, Time, Price and Features

Realme C35 launch in India on 7 March 2022
(Photo: Realme)
Realme is ready to launch the Realme C35 smartphone and a few other devices in India on Monday, 7 March 2022.
Along with the smartphone launch on 7 March 2022, Realme is also expected to release TechTechLife Watch S100 and Buds S100 a few days later, on 10 March 2022.
Everybody should keep checking Realme's official website for the launch that will take place shortly. After the smartphone is revealed, it might be available for sale in Indian markets through Flipkart.
It is to be noted that the launch is taking place today, 7 March 2022 at 12:30 pm IST.
Realme C35 is expected to have a 50 MP AI triple camera so that the users can experience detailed and exquisite images.
The Realme C35 smartphone is also the thinnest and the lightest in the Cseries range by Realme.
It is also paired with 4 GB RAM plus 64 GB internal storage which expands up to 1TB with the help of the dedicated card slot.
Realme C35 has a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging via a USB Type C port.
Realme has not made any official announcements about the price of Realme C35 in India. One needs to wait for the launch event on their official website to know about the exact price range.
The launch event will take place on 7 March 2022 at 12:30 p.m. IST. The company is expected to reveal the price then.