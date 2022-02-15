Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ to Launch Tomorrow: Expected Price in India, Specs

Check Realme 9 pro series expected price and specifications in India.
(Photo: realme.com)
The Realme 9 Pro series is scheduled to launch on Wednesday, 16 February 2022, in India. The series comprises of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones.
The upcoming smartphones are an expansion of Realme 9 series which includes Realme 9i smartphone. It was launched in January 2022 in India.
Here are some details about expected price and specifications of Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in India.
The Realme 9 Pro series smartphones are expected to be priced above Rs 15,000 in India. Moreover, a new leak by tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has revealed the price of Realme 9i, Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9 Pro+ smartphones in Europe.
According to the leak, the Realme 9 Pro will be priced at EUR 319 (approximately Rs 27,200) for the 6GB +128GB storage variant, and EUR 349 (approximately Rs 29,800) for 8GB 128GB variant.
The Realme 9 Pro+ is expected to be available at EUR 379 (approximately Rs 32,400) for 8GB + 128GB storage variant.
Realme has confirmed that Realme 9 Pro+ smartphone will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. However, details about Realme 9 Pro processor is yet to be revealed.
Moreover, the company also confirmed that Realme 9 Pro+ will sport a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera. Noted tipster Yogesh Brar has revealed that the primary camera will be combined with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP depth sensor. He further added the smartphone can house a 16MP selfie camera. Realme 9 Pro camera specifications will be announced soon.
Realme 9 Pro smartphone is expected to come with a 120 Hz LCD display, while Realme 9 Pro+ will come with a AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9 Pro series and other smartphones.
