Realme 9 Series Launch Date Revealed: Check Expected Specs and Price in India
Realme 9 series is scheduled to launch in India on 10 March.
Chinese tech company Realme is all set to launch its new smartphone series, Realme 9 in India on Thursday, 10 March 2022.
Along with the smartphone series, the company will also launch Realme TechLife Watch S100 and TechLife Buds N100 in India.
As per some reports, the Realme 9 series is expected to comprise of three variants i.e. Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 5G SE.
Here are some price and specifications details of Realme 9 series smartphones.
Realme 9 Series: Expected Price
Price details of Realme 9 Series smartphones are yet to be revealed by the company. However, as per a report by Gadgets360, Vice President of Realme, Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the smartphones in the series will be priced above Rs 15,000.
Realme 9 Series: Expected Specifications
According to the launch event page of Realme 9 series, the smartphones are expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G and MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G processors.
The launch event page also confirms that the Realme 9 5G SE will come with refresh rate of 144Hz.
Realme 9 5G smartphone is expected to come in Meteor Black, Stargaze White, Supersonic Blue, and Supersonic Black colour variants. It is expected to launch in two storage variants: 6GB + 64GB storage and 8GB + 128GB.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Realme 9 series.
