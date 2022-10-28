Realme 10 Series: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Gadgets Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Realme 10 Series: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

Realme 10 Series will arrive in November 2022. Know the features, specs, price, and more.
Saima Andrabi
Gadgets
Published:

Realme 10 Series: Know the launch date, price, features, specs, and other important details.

(Photo Courtesy: c.realme.com)

According to an official tweet, Realme 10 series is going to be launched soon by the company. As per the teasers, it is likely that the handset will hit the markets in November 2022. The upcoming Realme 10 will be a modified version with new and latest features especially to do with design, performance, and display. Initially, the smartphone will be launched in two models – Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro. There are rumors that a third model, Realme Pro+, may also be unveiled along the forthcoming Realme 10 series but the company has not confirmed this yet.

Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of Realme 10 smartphone.

According to an official tweet released by the company, the launch date of Realme 10 will be in November 2022. However, the exact date and time of the launch has not been revealed by the company yet. The following are some of the expected features and specifications of the device.

  • A Helio G99 chipset

  • A 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz

  • 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage

  • A 5000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support

  • Realme 10 Pro+ is likely to arrive with a 6.7-inch bigger screen along with in-display fingerprint scanner. Also, it is expected to be equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast-charging capability

The company has not officially announced any features and specifications yet. Also, the price of Realme 10 Series has not been teased by the company yet. Check this space regularly to get the latest details.

