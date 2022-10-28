Realme 10 Series: Launch Date, Price, Features, and Specifications

According to an official tweet, Realme 10 series is going to be launched soon by the company. As per the teasers, it is likely that the handset will hit the markets in November 2022. The upcoming Realme 10 will be a modified version with new and latest features especially to do with design, performance, and display. Initially, the smartphone will be launched in two models – Realme 10 and Realme 10 Pro. There are rumors that a third model, Realme Pro+, may also be unveiled along the forthcoming Realme 10 series but the company has not confirmed this yet.

Let us read about the features, specifications, and price of Realme 10 smartphone.