Next-gen BMW 7 Series & i7 EV to be Launched in India on 7 January

BMW India is all set to introduce the next-generation BMW 7 Series and the first-ever BMW i7 electric vehicle in India today. The launch will take place in the automaker's latest Joytown event that will be organized in Mumbai.

The most interesting part is that the BMW luxury automaker has already been making headlines due to their launch of the S 1000 RR motorcycle, the M340i facelift, and the XM hybrid SUV in December last year. Let's help you know what you can expect from the new BMW 7 Series & i7 EV.