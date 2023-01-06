Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet Launched in India: Know Specifications and Price Here

Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet is launched in India recently.
(Photo Courtesy: Team-BHP)
Mercedes-AMG has made its first launch of 2023 by introducing the 2023 AMG E53 Cabriolet two-door drop-top to India today, on Friday, 6 January. Interested people who were patiently waiting for the launch to take place can take note of the latest details as the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet made its debut in the country. We have all the details on the price and specifications that you should know after the launch. Keep reading to learn more about the specifications of the model.
It is important to note that the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet is also the first model that has been launched under the leadership of Mercedes-Benz India's new managing director and CEO, Santosh Iyer. Interested buyers should know all the details about the vehicle that was recently launched in the country. This is the first performance-based ICE vehicle to be launched.
Here is everything you should know about the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet that's launched in India. Know the price and specifications of the car and stay updated with the latest information.
The 2023 AMG E53 Cabriolet has received several exterior elements that are specific to the AMG version. As per the latest details available right now, the model is equipped with a more aggressive front grille, a front splitter, redesigned bumpers, etc.
It is important to note that the two-door luxury sports car has a swanky interior. The steering wheel is equipped with a capacitive touch button and two rotary dials that have digital screens.
As per the latest details available right now, the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet has the option of five colour schemes and three interior schemes. Interested buyers can also upgrade to 20-inch AMG alloy wheels if they want.
These are all the details we have about the brand-new model that you must note if you are planning to buy it.
