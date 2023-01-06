Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet Launched in India: Know Specifications and Price Here

Mercedes-AMG has made its first launch of 2023 by introducing the 2023 AMG E53 Cabriolet two-door drop-top to India today, on Friday, 6 January. Interested people who were patiently waiting for the launch to take place can take note of the latest details as the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet made its debut in the country. We have all the details on the price and specifications that you should know after the launch. Keep reading to learn more about the specifications of the model.

It is important to note that the Mercedes-AMG E53 Cabriolet is also the first model that has been launched under the leadership of Mercedes-Benz India's new managing director and CEO, Santosh Iyer. Interested buyers should know all the details about the vehicle that was recently launched in the country. This is the first performance-based ICE vehicle to be launched.