PUBG & BGMI Maker Krafton to Launch New game in India Soon, Details Here

Krafton set to launch new game- Road to Valor Empires
(Image: iStock)
Krafton, the company behind the iconic games like PUBG and BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) games is all set to launch a new mobile-specific game in India. Krafton India teased the name of the new game- Road to Valor Empires. Moreover, the Indian CEO of Krafton, Sean Sohn shared the name of the game on his LinkedIn and other social media channels.
The game has been developed by Dreamotion, which was acquired by Krafton in 2021. The developer has also offered similar strategy-action games in India like Ronin: The Last Samurai, Road to Valour: World War II, and GunStrider: Tap Strike.
Dreamotion also released the teaser of Road to Valor Empires on its YouTube channel multiple times in the last few months. The official trailer was released in May 2022. The game highlights mythical characters and players can choose among various characters like Athena (goddess of war), Odin (king of Asgard), Medusa, Manticore, Achilles, and even Valkyries.
The players might find it similar to The Age of Empires but players can select mythical beings like dragons as well. The main aim of the player will be to is to destroy the enemy's army. The Road to Valor: Empires is a real-time PVP strategy where people around the world can compete with each other. The company said, "while commanding mythical gods, beasts, and heroes." Creators of Road to Valor: Empires clearly state on Google Play that the game is free to download and play, but some in-game items can be purchased with real money. If players do not want to use this feature, they can block in-app purchases in device settings. Additionally, the action/strategy title will require access to the phone's media and mile to store game data. Krafton-owned Dreamotion notes that the company does not "access any of your photos and files."
As the name suggests, people can expect a few similarities in Road to Valor: Empires and Road to Valor: World War II. But in other news, Krafton is also planning to launch a new mobile-specific game- Defense Derby, which is created by its subsidiary RisingWings.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)