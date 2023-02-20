2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price Leaked Before Launch: Features, Specs, and More

2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F Price Leaked: One of the renowned bikemakers Bajaj Motors is all to set to relaunch 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F in India. However, before the launch date, the price of Bajaj Pulsar 220F has been leaked on several online platforms.

Earlier, the company had stopped the manufacturing of Bajaj Pulsar 220F in 2021 due to the introduction of new bikes in the market including Bajaj Sporty RS200 and New-Gen Pulsar 250 Twins. However, due to increasing customer demands, Bajaj Motors has decided to reintroduce the Pulsar 220F in the country, probably with similar features and specifications.

One of the Bajaj dealerships in Durgapur, West Bengal has leaked the price of Pulsar 220F ahead of its official launch. According to reports, the price of 2023 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is Rs 1,39,686 (ex-showroom).