Noise 4 Wireless Headphones Launched in India: Features, Specs, Price, and More

Noise, a renowned tech giant, has unveiled its latest flagship wireless headphones, the Noise 4, expanding its impressive lineup of wireless audio devices. Designed with comfort in mind, the Noise 4 features a foldable design that adapts to various lifestyles and preferences. Equipped with powerful 40mm drivers, these headphones deliver exceptional audio performance and deep, resonating bass.

With a single charge, the Noise 4 offers an impressive 70 hours of playtime, ensuring you can enjoy your favorite music, podcasts, and audiobooks for extended periods without interruption. The headphones are further enhanced with AI-Enhanced Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC), which effectively filters out ambient noise during calls, providing crystal-clear communication even in noisy environments.