Poco M4 5G Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price in India

Poco Launched the Poco M4 5G in India. It is one of the most affordable phones of Poco in the country. The 5G smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.

The Poco M4 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 50MP main camera sensor and a depth sensor of 2MP. The M4 5G comes with an 8MP front camera, ideal for selfies and video calls.