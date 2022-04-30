Poco M4 5G Launched in India: Check Specifications and Price in India

Check design, features and price for Poco M4 Pro 5G
(Image: Gadgets360.com)
Poco Launched the Poco M4 5G in India. It is one of the most affordable phones of Poco in the country. The 5G smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC.
The Poco M4 5G comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. The phone has a 50MP main camera sensor and a depth sensor of 2MP. The M4 5G comes with an 8MP front camera, ideal for selfies and video calls.
The front camera is located inside the waterdrop notch at the top center of the display.
A screen of 6.58-inch and a Full HD+ resolution.
90Hz refresh rate support on the M4 5G.
A Gorilla Glass 3 layer on top of the display to protect from accidental drops and scratches.
6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage
5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and supports AI face unlock
It comes with seven 5G bands
Android 12 out of the box and a layer of MIUI 13 on top
Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz + 5GHz), a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, etc
The phone weighs about 200 grams and is 8.9mm thick
The M4 5G comes with two storage options in India. The base model has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone is priced at Rs 12,999. Poco M4 5G price in India for the 6GB + 128GB storage option will cost Rs 14,999. The phone comes in three colors: Black, Blue, and Yellow. It will be on sale at Flipkart from 5 May 2022.
