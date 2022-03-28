Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price in India and Specifications

Check Price and Specifications of Poco X4 Pro 5G in India
(Photo: Twitter/ @IndiaPOCO)
Poco on Monday, 28 March 2022, launched its new smartphone Poco X4 Pro 5G in India. The device has been introduced in India after its global launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, in February.
The smartphone will be addition to Poco's 'X' lineup smartphones. The launch event of Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone was live streamed on its YouTube channel at 12 noon on Monday.
Here are some details of price and specifications of Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone in India.
Poco X4 Pro 5G is available in three storage variants. Here are the price details of the same.
6GB + 64GB: Rs 18,999
6GB + 128GB: Rs 19,999
8GB + 128GB: Rs 21,999
The first sale of Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone will begin from 5 April, on Flipkart, in India. For introductory discounts, check Flipkart and official website of Poco India.
Display
Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full HD+ AMOLED DotDisplay with refresh rate of up to 120Hz.
Processor
It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 processor, which is paired with up to 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage.
Camera
Poco X4 Pro 5G comes with a triple-rear camera setup. Unlike the 108MP primary camera in the global variant, the Indian variant comes with a 64MP main camera. It is paired with an 8MP ultra-wide, and 2MP macro sensor. At the front, it sports a 16MP selfie camera.
Battery
The device houses a 5,000mAh battery which is supported by 67W turbo charging.
Check this space regularly for further updates about Poco X4 Pro 5G and other smartphones.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)