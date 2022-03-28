Poco X4 Pro 5G Launched in India: Check Price in India and Specifications

Poco on Monday, 28 March 2022, launched its new smartphone Poco X4 Pro 5G in India. The device has been introduced in India after its global launch at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022, in February.

The smartphone will be addition to Poco's 'X' lineup smartphones. The launch event of Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone was live streamed on its YouTube channel at 12 noon on Monday.