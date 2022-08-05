Paytm App and Website Briefly Down for Several Users

Payment platform Paytm was briefly down between 9 and 11 am on Friday, 5 August for several users, who reported being unable to log in to the app and website and make payments.
(Photo: Deeksha Malhotra/The Quint)
Entering credentials into the login screen brought up the ‘Something went wrong, please try again after some time’ error message. Those who were attempting transactions were also redirected to the login screen.
Paytm has now fixed the issue and users can log in without issue.
Downdetector, which tracks internet outages, received hundreds of outage reports after 9 am on Friday.
Soon after, Paytm confirmed that there was a ‘Network error’ in the app and that the team was working to fix the issue.
