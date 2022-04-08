Paytm CEO Sets Timeline to Become Profitable Again – Will He Deliver This Time?

In an undated letter to shareholders, Paytm's founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma said that he expects the fintech unicorn to become operationally profitable in the next six quarters, by September 2023.

Sharma wrote that the company would achieve this target without compromising its growth plans.

“Rest assured, the entire Paytm team is committed to building a large, profitable company and creating long-term shareholder value," he added.

After commanding India's largest initial public offering (IPO) in November, the share price of One 97 Communications Ltd, Paytm's parent company, tanked on debut and continued sinking as investors lost confidence.

It is now down by around 70 percent.