Oppo Pad 3 Release Imminent: Check Tipped Features and Specifications

Oppo is reportedly working on a new affordable tablet, the Oppo Pad 3, following the launch of its premium Pad 3 Pro last month. Tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared the information on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, suggests that the upcoming tablet will share some similarities with the Pad 3 Pro but will feature more modest hardware specifications.
The Oppo Pad 3 is expected to sport an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz maximum refresh rate. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a step up from the Dimensity 8350 found in the previous-generation Oppo Pad 2. This chipset is also rumored to power the upcoming Reno 13 Pro series.
The tablet is expected to feature a 9,510mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. It is expected to be 6.29mm thick and weigh 533 grams.
Interestingly, these specifications closely match those of the OnePlus Pad, which was launched in India earlier this year. The OnePlus Pad was the company's first tablet foray into both the Indian and global markets. It was reviewed in 2023 and came with several accessories.
While the tipster did not provide a specific launch date, the Oppo Pad 3 is expected to be unveiled in China by the end of November alongside the Reno 13 series and a new Oppo Watch.
