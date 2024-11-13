Oppo Pad 3 Release Imminent: Check Tipped Features and Specifications

Oppo is reportedly working on a new affordable tablet, the Oppo Pad 3, following the launch of its premium Pad 3 Pro last month. Tipster Digital Chat Station, who shared the information on Chinese microblogging site Weibo, suggests that the upcoming tablet will share some similarities with the Pad 3 Pro but will feature more modest hardware specifications.

The Oppo Pad 3 is expected to sport an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz maximum refresh rate. Powering the device will be a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, a step up from the Dimensity 8350 found in the previous-generation Oppo Pad 2. This chipset is also rumored to power the upcoming Reno 13 Pro series.