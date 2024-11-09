iQOO 13 Set to Launch in India on 3 December: Expected Features & Specifications

advertisement
iQOO India CEO Nipun Maurya confirmed that the iQOO 13 will launch in India on 3 December. The announcement, made by the CEO, positions the device as a potential contender for the title of second Snapdragon 8 Elite powered smartphone in the Indian market, following the Realme GT 7 Pro.
While iQOO has yet to officially reveal the Indian variant's specifications, the Chinese model offers a glimpse of what to expect. The iQOO 13 sports a 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display that peaks at 4,500 nits, with a 144Hz variable refresh rate and 2592Hz high-frequency dimming.
At its core, the device houses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor paired with an Adreno 830 GPU. Memory options are expected to include up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The phone will run Android 15 based on OriginOS 5.0 in China, with an anticipated Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15 for the Indian market.
The iQOO 13 has a triple rear camera setup for photography that includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. A 32MP front-facing camera handles selfies and video calls.
The iQOO 13 is powered by a 6,150mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging. Additional features include an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, an upgrade from the optical sensor in its predecessor.
In China, the iQOO 13 pricing starts at 3999 Yuan (approximately Rs 47,000) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, rising to 5199 Yuan (approximately Rs 61,000) for the top-end 16GB RAM/1TB storage model. These prices remain unchanged from the previous year's iQOO 13 launch in China.
The iQOO 12 debuted in India at Rs 52,999 for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant, with the 16GB RAM/512GB storage model priced at Rs 57,999.
A 6.82-inch 2K+ 144Hz BOE Q10 LTPO AMOLED display.
Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.
The handset will arrive with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 storage.
Runs on Android 15 based Funtouch OS 15.
A triple rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 50MP 3x telephoto lens. On the front, the smartphone will have a 32MP camera for selfies and video calling.
A 6,150mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).
(At The Quint, we question everything. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member today.)