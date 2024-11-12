iQOO Neo 10 Series Launch Confirmed: Expected Features and Specifications

Details about the specifications of the upcoming devices remain scarce, but the leak suggests that the iQOO Neo 10 could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Pro variant might feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset.

The iQOO Neo 10 series handsets are expected to support 100W wired fast charging and house 6,000mAh batteries. A 1.5K flat display with narrow bezels is also rumored for both devices.

Further rumors hint at a metal middle frame for the iQOO Neo 10 series, which would be a significant upgrade from the plastic frame used in the iQOO Neo 9 series.

iQOO is also expected to launch the iQOO 13 in India next month.