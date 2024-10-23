OPPO Reno 13 Pro May Launch Soon: Check Leaked Features and Specifications

Oppo is expected to launch its Reno13 series in the coming weeks, and details about the Pro variant have surfaced, hinting at a competitive mid-range device. According to tipster Digital Chat Station, the Reno13 Pro will sport a 6.78-inch quad-curved OLED display with a 2780×1264 resolution, offering a seamless viewing experience with uniform curvature across all edges.
In the photography department, the Reno13 Pro is rumored to feature a 50MP periscope telephoto lens capable of 3x optical zoom, enhancing long-range photography capabilities. The device will also support 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, along with advanced dust and water resistance.
OPPO Reno 13 Pro Launch Date
OPPO Reno 13 Pro is expected to launch soon. However, the company has yet to confirm the exact launch date. Check this space regularly for the latest updates.
OPPO Reno 13 Pro: Features and Specifications (Leaked)
Powering the device is expected to be MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset, making the Reno13 Pro one of the first to adopt this powerful chip. The leaks also suggest that Oppo will differentiate its mid-range and flagship models by excluding a metal frame on the Reno13 Pro. Additionally, magnetic wireless charging is expected to be supported through a dedicated magnetic protective case.
While the battery capacity of the Reno13 remains unknown, the Pro variant is expected to house a 5,900mAh battery with 80W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a significant upgrade from its predecessor.
These leaked specifications, based on an engineering model, provide an early glimpse into the upcoming Reno13 Pro. As the launch nears, more information about the device is anticipated.
