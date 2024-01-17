OpenAI Takes Measures To Counter Election Misinformation: Will They Be Enough?

OpenAI highlighted the following preventive actions that it is taking to prepare for elections this year:

No candidate impersonations: "People want to know and trust that they are interacting with a real person, business, or government. For that reason, we don’t allow builders to create chatbots that pretend to be real people (e.g., candidates) or institutions (e.g., local government)," the Sam Altman-led AI firm said.

OpenAI further pointed out that its popular text-to-image generator DALL-E would decline "requests that ask for image generation of real people, including candidates."

No campaigning, lobbying: "We’re still working to understand how effective our tools might be for personalized persuasion. Until we know more, we don’t allow people to build applications for political campaigning and lobbying," OpenAI said.

No inaccurate voting information: "We don’t allow applications that deter people from participation in democratic processes – for example, misrepresenting voting processes and qualifications (e.g., when, where, or who is eligible to vote) or that discourage voting (e.g., claiming a vote is meaningless)," the post read.