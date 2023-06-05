ADVERTISEMENT

How To Make & Sell a Propaganda Film in India | A Graphic Novel Visualised by AI

A graphic novel visualised with the help of Midjourney explores the ingredients of a propaganda film in India.

Kamran AkhterPratikshya MishraMeghnad Bose
Published
The Quint Lab
2 min read
Movies... we've always loved them. But what happens when they're used not just to entertain, but to manipulate? To incite disaffection against target groups. To deepen polarisation. To fuel hate...

Presenting 'How To Make & Sell a Propaganda Film in India', a graphic novel by The Quint, visualised by the AI art tool Midjourney.

(Just to be clear, the script was written by human beings. And the artwork was made with the help of Midjourney, with art direction by Kamran Akhter from The Quint. It is a story told by humans, with the help of AI.)

Topics:  Bollywood   Films   Artificial Intelligence 

